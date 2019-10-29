TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

TXZ127-292100-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-292100-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-292100-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ054-292100-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-292100-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ099-292100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-292100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-292100-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-292100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-292100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ064-292100-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-292100-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-292100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-292100-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-292100-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-292100-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-292100-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-292100-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ076-292100-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-292100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-292100-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder.

Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-292100-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-292100-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-292100-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

307 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

