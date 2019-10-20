TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

TXZ127-202115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ072-202115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-202115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-202115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-202115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-202115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ049-202115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-202115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ114-202115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ128-202115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ064-202115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-202115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-202115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-202115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-202115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-202115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-202115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-202115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-202115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-202115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-202115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-202115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-202115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-202115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

