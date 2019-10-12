TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

142 FPUS54 KSJT 120847

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

TXZ127-122115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-122115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-122115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-122115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-122115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-122115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-122115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ113-122115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ114-122115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ128-122115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ064-122115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-122115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-122115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-122115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-122115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ139-122115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ154-122115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-122115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-122115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ077-122115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-122115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-122115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-122115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-122115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather