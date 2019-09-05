TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
