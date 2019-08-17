TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
_____
795 FPUS54 KSJT 170808
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
TXZ127-172130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-172130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-172130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-172130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-172130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-172130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-172130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-172130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-172130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-172130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-172130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-172130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-172130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-172130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-172130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-172130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-172130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-172130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-172130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-172130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-172130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-172130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-172130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-172130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather