TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

601 FPUS54 KSJT 130851

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

TXZ127-132115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ072-132115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ140-132115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ054-132115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-132115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ099-132115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-132115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ113-132115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ114-132115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ128-132115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-132115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ065-132115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ066-132115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ071-132115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ073-132115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ139-132115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-132115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-132115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ076-132115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ077-132115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-132115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ168-132115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-132115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ170-132115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

351 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

