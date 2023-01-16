TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

