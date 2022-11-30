TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

TXZ086-301600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-301600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-301600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-301600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-301600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-301600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-301600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-301600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

