TXZ086-090000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ083-090000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ084-090000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ087-090000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ085-090000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ088-090000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ089-090000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ090-090000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 1041 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$