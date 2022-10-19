TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around

60. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

