Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

