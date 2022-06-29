TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ 286 FPUS54 KOUN 290841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 TXZ086-292100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ083-292100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ084-292100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ087-292100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ085-292100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ088-292100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ089-292100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ090-292100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 341 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$