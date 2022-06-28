TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

