TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

TXZ086-262100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ083-262100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ084-262100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ087-262100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-262100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ088-262100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-262100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ090-262100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

