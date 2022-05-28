TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ 056 FPUS54 KOUN 280801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 TXZ086-282100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-282100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-282100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-282100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-282100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-282100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-282100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-282100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$