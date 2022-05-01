TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs around 90. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

