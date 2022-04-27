TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

_____

353 FPUS54 KOUN 270841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

TXZ086-272100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ083-272100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ084-272100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ087-272100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ085-272100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ088-272100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-272100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ090-272100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather