Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ083-171000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of rain early in the

morning. Much colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ084-171000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain early in the morning. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ087-171000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ085-171000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ088-171000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ089-171000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, a

slight chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ090-171000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then thunderstorms early in the morning. Colder.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and a slight chance of sleet. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

