TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

109 FPUS54 KOUN 100821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

TXZ086-102200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ083-102200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ084-102200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ087-102200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-102200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-102200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-102200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-102200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather