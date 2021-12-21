TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

451 FPUS54 KOUN 210721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

TXZ086-211000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-211000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ084-211000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-211000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-211000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-211000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-211000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ090-211000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

