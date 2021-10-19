TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

