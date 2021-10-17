TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ086-180900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ083-180900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-180900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-180900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ085-180900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ088-180900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ089-180900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ090-180900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

