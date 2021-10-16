TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

756 FPUS54 KOUN 162001

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ086-170900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ083-170900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ084-170900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ087-170900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ085-170900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ088-170900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ089-170900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ090-170900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

