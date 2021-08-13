TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021 _____ 695 FPUS54 KOUN 130821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 TXZ086-132100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-132100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-132100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-132100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-132100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-132100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-132100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-132100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.