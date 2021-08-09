TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

081 FPUS54 KOUN 090821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

TXZ086-092100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-092100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-092100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-092100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-092100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-092100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-092100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-092100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

