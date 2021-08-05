TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 _____ 077 FPUS54 KOUN 050820 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 TXZ086-052100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ083-052100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ084-052100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ087-052100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ085-052100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ088-052100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ089-052100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ090-052100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$