TXZ086-312100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ083-312100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ084-312100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ087-312100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ085-312100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ088-312100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ089-312100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ090-312100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.