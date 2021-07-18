TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

923 FPUS54 KOUN 180820

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

