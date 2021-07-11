TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

240 FPUS54 KOUN 110701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

TXZ086-112100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-112100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-112100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-112100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-112100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-112100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-112100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-112100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

