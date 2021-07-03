TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021 _____ 686 FPUS54 KOUN 030801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 TXZ086-032100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-032100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ084-032100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ087-032100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-032100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ088-032100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-032100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-032100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$