987 FPUS54 KOUN 010901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

TXZ086-012100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-012100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-012100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-012100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-012100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-012100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-012100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ090-012100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

