TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

_____

722 FPUS54 KOUN 190721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

TXZ086-192100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-192100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-192100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-192100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-192100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-192100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-192100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-192100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather