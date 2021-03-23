TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

