TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

386 FPUS54 KOUN 310921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

TXZ086-312200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the

afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-312200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-312200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet late in the morning. A chance of rain early

in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-312200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-312200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-312200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ089-312200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain, a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-312200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

