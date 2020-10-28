TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

482 FPUS54 KOUN 280801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

TXZ086-282100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-282100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning.

Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ084-282100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain likely early in the

morning. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ087-282100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain likely early in the

morning. Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ085-282100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning.

Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ088-282100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning.

Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-282100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-282100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather