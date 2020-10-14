TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

