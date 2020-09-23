TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
_____
279 FPUS54 KOUN 230741
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
TXZ086-232100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ083-232100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ084-232100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ087-232100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ085-232100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ088-232100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ089-232100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ090-232100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather