TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

