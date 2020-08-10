TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

TXZ086-102100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-102100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ084-102100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ087-102100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ085-102100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ088-102100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ089-102100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-102100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

