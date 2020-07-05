TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

