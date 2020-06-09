TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020
_____
369 FPUS54 KOUN 090621
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
TXZ086-090900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90. West winds 25 to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ083-090900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ084-090900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ087-090900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-090900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ088-090900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ089-090900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ090-090900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather