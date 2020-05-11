TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
626 FPUS54 KOUN 110822
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
TXZ086-112100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-112100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ084-112100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ087-112100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ085-112100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-112100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-112100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-112100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
