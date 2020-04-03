TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

433 FPUS54 KOUN 030900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with possible

drizzle and thunderstorms early in the morning, then areas of

drizzle with possible showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with possible freezing

drizzle and rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, areas of drizzle

and a chance of very light freezing drizzle in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers and areas of

drizzle in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers with

possible drizzle, freezing drizzle and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, areas of drizzle and a

chance of very light freezing drizzle late in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and areas of

drizzle in the morning. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. A chance of rain showers

early in the morning. Areas of drizzle and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible drizzle

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

