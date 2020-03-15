TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Wichita-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardeman-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. A chance of rain showers early in the morning,

then rain showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Foard-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Knox-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Baylor-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Archer-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clay-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

