TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

033 FPUS54 KOUN 080901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

TXZ086-082100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

early in the afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

early in the afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance

of rain early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.



