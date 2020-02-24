TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
101 FPUS54 KOUN 240840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
TXZ086-242200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ083-242200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ084-242200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ087-242200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ085-242200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ088-242200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ089-242200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ090-242200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
