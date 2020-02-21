TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
TXZ086-212200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ083-212200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ084-212200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ087-212200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ085-212200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ088-212200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ089-212200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ090-212200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
