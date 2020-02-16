TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

_____

837 FPUS54 KOUN 160821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

TXZ086-162200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-162200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-162200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-162200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-162200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-162200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-162200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-162200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather