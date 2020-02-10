TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

TXZ086-102200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-102200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows around

30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-102200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ087-102200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely and a chance of rain.

Lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ085-102200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-102200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-102200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-102200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather