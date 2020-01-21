TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

531 FPUS54 KOUN 211001

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

TXZ086-212200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather